"That is why we continue to move forward to ease their situation," the President said.

Marcos said the expansion builds on Executive Order No. 110, which established the Unified Package for Livelihood, Industry, Food and Transport (UPLIFT) to protect livelihoods and strengthen the economy.

Under the enhanced UPLIFT Assistance program, the government aims to provide immediate aid to 7.5 million families, or around 37.5 million Filipinos, through the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) and other government agencies.

Beneficiaries of the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) and the Walang Gutom Program will receive up to P2,000 in financial assistance.

The government will also extend support to 2.5 million Filipinos identified as poor or at risk of falling into poverty through the 2024 Community-Based Monitoring System (CBMS).

Meanwhile, 1.5 million minimum wage earners and their families, as validated by the Social Security System (SSS), will receive P2,000 monthly from July to December.

Marcos said the assistance aims to help Filipino families cope with rising living costs while expanding government support to reach more beneficiaries.

He added that the government will ensure the aid is distributed quickly, efficiently, and through digital platforms to make the process more accessible.

The President called for unity and cooperation, saying these would help maintain the country's stability and secure a better future for all Filipinos under the administration's "Bagong Pilipinas" agenda.