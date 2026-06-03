K-food cravings reimagined with wit and style

“OG” Korean fried chicken brand Bonchon is serving beyond your usual K-food dining experience with an artsy and local twist on everyday essentials through its limited-edition collection with Linya-Linya, a homegrown brand known for clever Filipino humor and culturally relevant wordplay.

The Bonchon x Linya-Linya collection features a graphic shirt and tote bag that plays with the common Filipino pun: “Annyeonghaseyo, Ano’ng Sa’yo?”, a witty mashup of the Korean greeting annyeonghaseyo (“hello”) and the classic Filipino line that starts almost every barkada food order: “Ano’ng sa’yo?” Adding to the charm, “Ano’ng sa’yo” can also mean “Hello, what do you want to eat?”