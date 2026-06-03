K-food cravings reimagined with wit and style

“OG” Korean fried chicken brand Bonchon is serving beyond your usual K-food dining experience with an artsy and local twist on everyday essentials through its limited-edition collection with Linya-Linya, a homegrown brand known for clever Filipino humor and culturally relevant wordplay.
The Bonchon x Linya-Linya collection features a graphic shirt and tote bag that plays with the common Filipino pun: “Annyeonghaseyo, Ano’ng Sa’yo?”, a witty mashup of the Korean greeting annyeonghaseyo (“hello”) and the classic Filipino line that starts almost every barkada food order: “Ano’ng sa’yo?” Adding to the charm, “Ano’ng sa’yo” can also mean “Hello, what do you want to eat?”
The merchandise includes illustrations of Bonchon favorites such as Korean fried chicken and Ultimate Bibimbowl. These limited-edition items, available at select Bonchon branches and online, are designed to reimagine the restaurant brand into something fans can connect with through fun, witty and culturally resonant designs, turning iconic comfort food into wearable expressions.