The growing appeal of Korean-inspired food

The global fascination with Korean culture continues to shape food trends, with flavors inspired by Seoul finding their way into dining tables around the world. From K-dramas and K-pop to Korean barbecue and street food, consumers are increasingly seeking the sweet, savory and comforting taste profiles that define Korean cuisine.

Adding to this growing appetite is the launch of a new Chicken Bulgogi sandwich that captures the familiar flavors of one of South Korea’s most beloved dishes. Featuring tender chicken coated in a rich bulgogi-style sauce, the offering delivers a balance of sweetness, smokiness and savory depth in every bite.

Served on freshly baked bread and paired with crisp vegetables, the sandwich offers a convenient way to enjoy Korean-inspired flavors without compromising on freshness.

The new menu item reflects how Korean cuisine continues to influence mainstream dining, introducing more consumers to flavors traditionally associated with the country’s vibrant food culture.

To celebrate the launch, Subway Philippines is also giving customers a chance to win a trip to South Korea. Customers who purchase a Chicken Bulgogi regular meal through dine-in or takeout transactions may join a raffle promotion for a chance to win a vacation for two, including airfare, accommodations, tours and a spending allowance.

Customers may join by scanning the in-store QR code or visiting the promo website to submit their entries.