Heritage groups warn SALEX may threaten over 50 Manila landmarks

Heritage groups argue that the elevated roadway could alter the visual integrity and cultural setting of these landmarks, even if the structures themselves are not directly demolished.

The issue gained wider attention following the cutting and relocation of hundreds of trees along the proposed route.

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) confirmed that permits had been issued for the cutting and earth-balling of trees affected by the project, prompting criticism from environmental and heritage advocates. Following public backlash, tree-cutting activities were temporarily suspended pending further review.

SALEX, a project of San Miguel Corporation's infrastructure arm, is designed to improve connectivity between southern Metro Manila and key transport corridors.

Project proponents maintain that the expressway underwent government review processes and is intended to ease traffic congestion in the capital.

However, heritage conservationists are urging government agencies to conduct a more comprehensive assessment of the project's cultural impact, stressing that Manila's historic landscape should be protected alongside efforts to modernize transportation infrastructure.