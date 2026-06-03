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Globe enters cloud storage market with low-cost offering

Available through the GlobeOne app starting June, the Globe Cloud platform includes automatic photo and video backup, multi-device access, AI-powered photo editing tools, and a private folder secured by PIN or biometric authentication.
Globe enters cloud storage market with low-cost offering
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Globe has entered the consumer cloud storage market with the launch of Globe Cloud, a subscription-based service that lets users store and protect their growing volume of digital content.

The Ayala-led company said Wednesday it seeks to carve out a share of the cloud storage market, traditionally dominated by global technology players, by targeting consumers grappling with growing digital storage needs.

Globe enters cloud storage market with low-cost offering
Globe enters cloud storage market with low-cost offering

Keeping memories safe

“Globe Cloud lets you keep your memories safe, so you can make room for new ones.

By giving Filipinos a secure and affordable way to protect what matters, we’re helping them move forward with more confidence in their digital lives,” Globe chief commercial officer Darius Delgado said.

The platform includes automatic photo and video backup, multi-device access, AI-powered photo editing tools, and a private folder secured by PIN or biometric authentication.

Available starting June

Globe Cloud will be available through the GlobeOne app starting June, with plans priced from P39 to P499 every 30 days.

An introductory offer of P5 per month for the first three months will also be available.

Globe Cloud Philippines
Globe Telecom cloud storage
GlobeOne app storage service
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