First Lady leads ‘LAB for All’ NorMin caravan

MISAMIS ORIENTAL — Government agencies and local partners have launched a series of public health initiatives across Northern Mindanao this month, bringing medical services directly to residents, boosting cervical cancer screenings, and evaluating localized nutrition programs.
More than 1,500 individuals and hundreds of families received free medical care, social assistance, and regulatory services during the “Libreng Laboratoryo, Konsulta, at Gamot para sa Lahat,” (LAB for All) caravan held 19 May at the Capitol University Grounds.
First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos led the daylong activity, which gathered national agencies and private partners to distribute aid.
Araneta-Marcos said her team assesses the distinct needs of citizens at every stop of the nationwide caravan because a real story exists behind every request. She cited that the initiative aims to bring services closer to the people while making them feel seen and valued.
The caravan provided diagnostic services, including complete blood counts, blood typing, urinalysis, electrocardiograms, and ultrasound examinations.
Residents also received specialist consultations and free medicines, including maintenance drugs, vitamins, and antibiotics, while the Ophthalmology Foundation of the Philippines conducted eye screenings.
Beyond healthcare, participants accessed financial aid, food packs, livelihood support, and regulatory assistance from the Department of Social Welfare and Development, the Department of Agriculture, the Department of Trade and Industry, the Public Attorney’s Office and the Land Transportation Office.