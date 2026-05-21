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First Lady leads ‘LAB for All’ NorMin caravan

Health is gold President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos led the ‘Lab For All’ caravan in Pasig City, where new mobile clinics were handed over to various local government units. Offering various health services such as free consultations, medicines and basic laboratory tests via mobile clinics, ‘Lab For All’ is part of the effort to improve healthcare access, especially in remote or underserved areas. The caravan has already visited 29 locations nationwide since its inception in May 2023.
Health is gold President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos led the ‘Lab For All’ caravan in Pasig City, where new mobile clinics were handed over to various local government units. Offering various health services such as free consultations, medicines and basic laboratory tests via mobile clinics, ‘Lab For All’ is part of the effort to improve healthcare access, especially in remote or underserved areas. The caravan has already visited 29 locations nationwide since its inception in May 2023. Mark Balmores/PPA Pool
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MISAMIS ORIENTAL — Government agencies and local partners have launched a series of public health initiatives across Northern Mindanao this month, bringing medical services directly to residents, boosting cervical cancer screenings, and evaluating localized nutrition programs.

More than 1,500 individuals and hundreds of families received free medical care, social assistance, and regulatory services during the “Libreng Laboratoryo, Konsulta, at Gamot para sa Lahat,” (LAB for All) caravan held 19 May at the Capitol University Grounds.

First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos led the daylong activity, which gathered national agencies and private partners to distribute aid.

Health is gold President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos led the ‘Lab For All’ caravan in Pasig City, where new mobile clinics were handed over to various local government units. Offering various health services such as free consultations, medicines and basic laboratory tests via mobile clinics, ‘Lab For All’ is part of the effort to improve healthcare access, especially in remote or underserved areas. The caravan has already visited 29 locations nationwide since its inception in May 2023.
Liza’s ‘Lab for All’ complements Bongbong’s service for the poor

Araneta-Marcos said her team assesses the distinct needs of citizens at every stop of the nationwide caravan because a real story exists behind every request. She cited that the initiative aims to bring services closer to the people while making them feel seen and valued.

The caravan provided diagnostic services, including complete blood counts, blood typing, urinalysis, electrocardiograms, and ultrasound examinations.

Health is gold President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos led the ‘Lab For All’ caravan in Pasig City, where new mobile clinics were handed over to various local government units. Offering various health services such as free consultations, medicines and basic laboratory tests via mobile clinics, ‘Lab For All’ is part of the effort to improve healthcare access, especially in remote or underserved areas. The caravan has already visited 29 locations nationwide since its inception in May 2023.
First Lady brings ‘LAB for ALL’ health initiative at PNP

Residents also received specialist consultations and free medicines, including maintenance drugs, vitamins, and antibiotics, while the Ophthalmology Foundation of the Philippines conducted eye screenings.

Beyond healthcare, participants accessed financial aid, food packs, livelihood support, and regulatory assistance from the Department of Social Welfare and Development, the Department of Agriculture, the Department of Trade and Industry, the Public Attorney’s Office and the Land Transportation Office.

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