First Lady leads ‘LAB for All’ NorMin caravan

MISAMIS ORIENTAL — Government agencies and local partners have launched a series of public health initiatives across Northern Mindanao this month, bringing medical services directly to residents, boosting cervical cancer screenings, and evaluating localized nutrition programs.

More than 1,500 individuals and hundreds of families received free medical care, social assistance, and regulatory services during the “Libreng Laboratoryo, Konsulta, at Gamot para sa Lahat,” (LAB for All) caravan held 19 May at the Capitol University Grounds.

First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos led the daylong activity, which gathered national agencies and private partners to distribute aid.