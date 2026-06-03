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EuroXtreme Circus brings grand finale tour stop to Quezon City

Some of the performers and producers of the Euro Xtreme Circus
Some of the performers and producers of the Euro Xtreme CircusJefferson Fernando
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EuroXtreme Circus is set to bring its final Philippine tour stop to Metro Manila, opening under the big top at Robinsons Novaliches on 5 June and running until 12 July.

Some of the performers and producers of the Euro Xtreme Circus
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Produced by Art Box Entertainment, the show combines traditional circus performances with extreme stunt attractions, featuring aerial acts, acrobatics, comedy routines and international performers. The production is led by Executive Producer and Touring Director Kenneth Lee and President Kimberly Lee.

Among the main attractions are the Wheel of Suspense, the Globe of Terror featuring motorcycle riders inside a steel sphere, flying trapeze acts and freestyle stunt performances. Organizers said the production has drawn thousands of spectators during its nationwide run.

The EuroXtreme Circus tent will be located at Parking 4 of Robinsons Novaliches along Quirino Highway. Shows will be held daily except Mondays, with evening performances on weekdays and two showtimes on weekends. Limited-time ticket promotions, including early bird discounts and select Buy 6, Pay for 4 offers during opening weekend, are also available.

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