LANY sets November 2026 Philippine concert: Ticket details, guidelines

American pop trio LANY is gearing up for a highly anticipated return to the Philippines, unveiling a three-city run this November as part of their ongoing “soft” tour — once again reaffirming their deep connection with Filipino fans.

The band is set to kick off their local leg on 6 November at SM Seaside Arena , before heading to Philippine Arena on 8 November. The tour will conclude in Mindanao with a final stop at Crocodile Park Concert Grounds on 14 November.

Ticket rollout and presale timeline

Fans eager to secure seats won’t have to wait long, as multiple presale windows have been scheduled. The artist presale opens on 24 March, followed by exclusive access for Mastercard users on 25 March. LiveNation Philippines members get their turn on 26 March, while general ticket sales officially begin on 27 March through SM Tickets channels and outlets.

Each transaction allows up to six tickets, giving groups of fans a chance to experience the show together.

Ticket prices, packages across venues

Prices vary per city and seating tier, offering a wide range of options —from more accessible sections to premium fan experiences.

In Cebu, tickets range from P2,500 for Box Regular B to P8,500 for SVIP Seated, with exclusive packages reaching up to P22,500. Bulacan’s Philippine Arena show offers the widest range, starting at P1,750 and going as high as P26,500 for top-tier fan experiences. Meanwhile, Davao fans can secure tickets from P3,250 up to P24,500.

Two standout packages elevate the concert experience beyond the stage.

The Soft Experience Package includes an SVIP standing ticket, early entry (second priority), a curated merchandise bundle, a VIP laminate and lanyard, plus early access to merchandise booths.

For superfans, the Last Forever Fan Experience Package delivers a more intimate encounter — complete with first-priority early entry, a pre-show hangout, exclusive trivia and Q&A with members Jake Goss and Paul Klein, a group photo opportunity and an autographed merchandise set.

Guidelines for concertgoers

Organizers have also outlined detailed entry policies to ensure safety and smooth crowd management. Standing sections are open to fans aged 10 and above, with minors required to be accompanied by an adult. Seated sections allow entry for those aged eight and up, also with supervision requirements.

Additional precautions are in place for attendees with medical conditions, while standing areas are restricted for pregnant individuals for safety reasons.

Lasting bond with Filipino fans

Since their debut in 2015, LANY has built a loyal following in the Philippines— one of their strongest markets globally. Their last visit in October 2024 saw them headline a massive show at the Philippine Arena, alongside multiple performances in Cebu, further cementing their status as a fan favorite in the country.

With another multi-city tour on the horizon, anticipation is once again running high. For many Filipino fans, LANY’s return isn’t just another concert — it’s a reunion years in the making, soundtracked by songs that have long felt like their own.