DOJ’s probe on Dela Rosa escape to proceed independently — spox

“The fact-finding investigation being conducted by the DOJ panel of prosecutors into the events that transpired at the Senate from May 11 to 14, 2026, will proceed independently of any investigation or proceeding before another agency,” DOJ spokesperson, Atty. Polo Martinez told reporters in a message.

Martinez issued the remarks after being asked whether a complaint filed by Tindig Pilipinas before the Ombudsman against Senate President Alan Peter Cayetano, Sen. Robin Padilla, and suspended Senate Sergeant-at-Arms Mao Aplasca would affect the DOJ's ongoing investigation into the alleged escape of Sen. Ronald "Bato" Dela Rosa from authorities at the upper chamber’s premises on 14 May.

“The panel remains open to receiving any evidence that may assist in its investigation. Its findings, however, will be based on its own independent assessment of the evidence submitted to it and gathered in the course of its investigation,” Martinez added.

Earlier on Wednesday, human rights advocates and various cause-oriented groups filed a complaint for violation of Presidential Decree No. 1829, or obstruction of justice, before the Office of the Ombudsman against Cayetano, Padilla, and Aplasca.

The complainants alleged that the respondents played roles in the purported escape of Dela Rosa from authorities on 14 May.

Tindig Pilipinas convenor Francis Joseph Aquino Dee said the complaint was intended to underscore that public officials must be held accountable for actions that undermine the rule of law.

“The rule of law requires accountability. Public office must never be used as a shield against justice,” Dee said.

“When officials use their positions to frustrate lawful processes and protect their allies from accountability, they betray the public trust and undermine our democratic institutions,” he added.

Dee said the filing forms part of a broader campaign against impunity and in support of families of victims of the government's anti-drug campaign.

The Ombudsman complaint comes amid a separate criminal referral by the Philippine National Police's Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) to the DOJ.

The CIDG earlier recommended the filing of charges against Padilla, her deputy chief of staff, who is a retired military officer, and four other individuals, including two of Padilla's relatives, over their alleged participation in Dela Rosa's escape.

According to the CIDG, its investigation found sufficient evidence indicating that the incident was highly coordinated and planned, with Padilla allegedly playing a central role in facilitating Dela Rosa's evasion of authorities.

The DOJ panel continues to conduct its own fact-finding investigation into the events surrounding the Senate incident.