Death toll in Angeles building collapse rises to 24

A report submitted to Responsible Official and Angeles City Mayor Carmelo “Jon” Lazatin II said the victim was extricated from Quadrant 2 of the collapsed structure at around 10:57 a.m.

Authorities identified the victim only as an adult male. The remains immediately underwent the required procedures and were turned over for transport at approximately 11:13 a.m.

Officials said the remains will undergo Disaster Victim Identification procedures to determine the victim's identity and facilitate notification of the family.

Search, rescue and retrieval operations remain ongoing at the collapse site as responders continue to clear debris and search for possible additional victims trapped beneath the rubble.