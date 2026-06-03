Death toll in Angeles building collapse rises to 23

The 22nd victim was found shortly after 7 a.m., based on a report submitted by the Unified Command to Responsible Official and Mayor Carmelo “Jon” Lazatin II. The 23rd victim was recovered from the rubble shortly after 9 a.m.

Authorities said the remains underwent standard processing before being turned over to the City Health Office for transport and subsequent Disaster Victim Identification procedures by Scene of the Crime Operatives.

Search and retrieval teams continue to clear debris at the collapse site using heavy equipment to expedite operations and open access routes. Spotters and responders are closely monitoring equipment movements to identify possible victim locations and ensure the safety of personnel on the ground.

Under the Unified Command System, search, rescue and retrieval operations remain ongoing through a coordinated and systematic process as authorities continue work at ground zero.