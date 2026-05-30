Training opportunities for teachers expanded

“We must continually equip our teachers with global perspectives so they can bring innovative practices back to our local classrooms,” Angara said.

“These international scholarships and exchanges are not just rewards for exemplary service, but necessary investments in the future of our learners,” he added.

The event brought together educators, scholarship providers and former program beneficiaries to present available international study grants, training programs and exchange opportunities for public school teachers.

According to DepEd, the initiative seeks to address the longstanding challenge of fragmented access to information on overseas professional development programs.

Shared lessons

The fair provided teachers with a centralized venue to learn about application requirements, eligibility criteria and available funding opportunities.

Assistant Secretary Jerome Buenviaje said international scholarships help educators enhance their expertise and contribute to improved learning outcomes.

“Through these scholarships, teachers gain access to training programs, graduate studies and even international exposure,” Buenviaje said.

He added that scholarship applications have become more structured and transparent under Department Memorandum OULS-2026-18, which aims to ensure equitable access to professional development opportunities.

Representatives from partner organizations presented scholarship and exchange programs during the event, while former scholars shared how overseas training improved their teaching methods and leadership skills.

DepEd said it expects returning scholars and exchange program participants to apply and share lessons learned abroad to help strengthen teaching practices across the public school system.