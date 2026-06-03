ChatGPT hits 1 billion users monthly, Philippines 6th

The Philippines has emerged as one of ChatGPT's strongest markets. According to the Digital 2026 Overview Report by Meltwater and We Are Social, citing GWI survey data, the country ranked sixth globally in ChatGPT adoption.

The report found that 42.4 percent of Filipino internet users aged 16 and above had used the AI chatbot at least once during the previous month, highlighting the growing acceptance of generative AI tools among Filipino consumers, students and professionals.

The achievement places ChatGPT ahead of some of the world's most widely used digital platforms. According to Sensor Tower, major apps such as Google Maps, Google Chrome, YouTube, Messenger and TikTok took between five and eight years to reach the same scale.

The milestone comes as competition intensifies in the artificial intelligence sector, where OpenAI and rivals are racing to attract users and expand their ecosystems.

Among the fastest-growing competitors is the Claude app from Anthropic, which reached an estimated 56 million monthly active users and recorded year-on-year growth of about 640 percent.

OpenAI launched the ChatGPT mobile app for iPhone users in the United States in May 2023 before expanding availability to additional countries and releasing an Android version.

The company has also broadened ChatGPT's capabilities beyond simple conversations. Recent initiatives include an app marketplace that allows third-party services to operate within the ChatGPT interface and plans to integrate coding, browsing and AI assistance into a more unified platform.

The rapid rise of ChatGPT has also translated into strong consumer spending. Industry data previously showed users spent more than $3 billion through the app since its launch, reflecting growing demand for premium AI-powered services.

The latest user milestone further cements ChatGPT's position as one of the fastest-growing consumer technology products in history and highlights the accelerating shift toward AI-driven digital experiences.