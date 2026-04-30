OpenAI facing ‘waves’ of lawsuits over mass shooting

OpenAI banned her account in June 2025 but said it did not report the account to Canadian police because it saw no evidence of an imminent attack.

The lawsuits filed in a United States federal court in California allege OpenAI decided not to report Van Rootselaar “because reporting one case would mean reporting thousands,” a statement from the legal team said.

The lawsuits also challenge the assertion that Van Rootselaar’s ChatGPT account was actually banned.

They allege that when an account is shut down for dangerous behavior, OpenAI instructs the individual on how to resume usage, including tips on how to circumvent the 30-day suspension period.

“OpenAI also tells users that if they don’t want to wait, they can open a new account immediately using a different email address,” the statement said.

Van Rootselaar reportedly opened a second ChatGPT account after her first one was shut down.

The US legal team said it is working in coordination with Canadian lawyers who had previously filed a lawsuit against OpenAI on behalf of the family of Maya Gebala, a 12-year-old gravely injured in the shooting.

But the US actions will “supersede” the Canadian case, Wednesday’s statement said.

“There are more cases to come. Over the next several weeks, a cross-border team... will be filing over two dozen cases on behalf of the victims of the Tumbler Ridge mass shooting. The lawsuits will be filed in waves,” it added.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman apologized to the remote community of Tumbler Ridge earlier this month, saying he “was deeply sorry that we did not alert law enforcement to the account that was banned in June.”