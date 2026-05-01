Filipino mompreneurs tap AI to scale businesses

Filipino women entrepreneurs are increasingly turning to artificial intelligence (AI) tools to expand their businesses, as digital skills emerge as a key driver of competitiveness in a rapidly evolving economy.
A recent initiative led by PLDT Home, through its Madiskarte Moms PH community, in partnership with Google Philippines, aims to bridge the growing digital skills gap by equipping “mompreneurs” with practical knowledge on using AI in daily operations.
The Gemini Academy program focuses on applying AI tools to improve productivity, enhance customer engagement, and support business decision-making, reflecting a broader shift from basic internet access to digital capability.
PLDT Home Marketing PR and Brand Advocacy head Cheryl Maxine Loyola said AI is becoming an accessible tool for small entrepreneurs, helping them generate content, respond to customers, and streamline operations.
Participants in the program have used AI to develop pricing tools, track business performance, and analyze market trends, enabling them to operate more efficiently without requiring advanced technical expertise.
PLDT Home officials said the initiative highlights a new form of “diskarte,” where Filipino entrepreneurs leverage technology not just to participate in the digital economy but to scale and innovate.
Google Philippines country manager Prep Palacios said upcoming programs will further recognize entrepreneurs who successfully integrate AI into their businesses, signaling a shift toward digital-first entrepreneurship.
Organizers said promoting AI literacy among women is critical to ensuring broader participation in the digital economy, particularly as technology reshapes how businesses operate and compete.