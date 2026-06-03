BingoPlus, ArenaPlus bag top honors at SiGMA Awards 2026

BingoPlus, owned by DigiPlus Interactive Corp., was named Fastest Growing Operator of 2026 after outperforming international competitors in the regional awards program. ArenaPlus, meanwhile, secured the Best Sportsbook Operator award for the second consecutive year. The winners were determined through a public voting process that concluded on 25 May.

“This SiGMA Asia industry award reflects the strong momentum of BingoPlus and the trust our customers continue to place in our platforms,” said Celeste Jovenir, DigiPlus vice president for investor relations, corporate communications and sustainability. ArenaPlus head Erick Su said the recognition validates the trust of Filipino sports fans and reflects the platform’s commitment to innovation, reliability and responsible gaming.