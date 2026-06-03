Bianca, Pauline play in U.S. Women’s Open

Riviera’s classic design — tight doglegs, small greens, and thick kikuyu rough — will heavily test accuracy, strategy and patience throughout four pressure-filled rounds.

The elite field includes LPGA winners, major champions, and top amateurs from around the world.

Pagdanganan’s power returns to a major

Pagdanganan secured her place at Riviera after a dominant performance in sectional qualifying at Walnut Creek Golf Preserve in Colorado, posting rounds of 68 and 69 for a 137 total. The two-time Olympian continues her comeback season with renewed confidence built from steady Epson Tour form.

It will be her third US Women’s Open appearance, as she looks to turn her elite driving distance into a serious contention run on one of golf’s most demanding setups.

Pagdanganan launches her bid on the first hole at 2:20 p.m. in the company of England’s Bronte Law and Sweden’s Johanna Sjursen.

Del Rosario’s breakthrough moment

Del Rosario also earned her breakthrough US Women’s Open debut after surviving a tough qualifier at Cross Timbers Golf Course in Texas. She shot 67–70 for a 137 total before winning a playoff to secure one of the available spots.

Known for her control and consistency, del Rosario will be making her first appearance in the event, marking a major milestone in her professional career and another step forward for Philippine representation on the global stage.

Del Rosario tees off at hole No. 10 at 8:57 a.m. alongside Thai Napat Lertdsadwattana and American amateur Athena Singh.

Saso adds star power

Saso returns as a two-time US Women’s Open champion (2021, 2024), continuing to be one of the most accomplished players with Filipino roots. While now representing Japan, she remains a significant figure for Filipino golf fans.

She joins the flight of American amateur Kiara Romero and Korean Jeongeun Lee6 at 12:52 p.m. on the 10th hole.