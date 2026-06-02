TransitionZero expands ASEAN energy platform

Climate technology non-profit TransitionZero has expanded its flagship energy system modelling platform, Scenario Builder, to support ASEAN-wide power system analysis, enabling users to model electricity generation, transmission and cross-border trade across Southeast Asia in a single platform.
The upgraded platform covers 10 ASEAN countries and 25 sub-national nodes, making Southeast Asia the first region to gain access to the platform’s new multi-country modelling capability. The launch comes as the region advances cross-border transmission projects and explores greater regional power trading arrangements.
According to TransitionZero, the new feature provides energy planners, policymakers and analysts in the Philippines, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Laos, Brunei and Cambodia with an open-access environment for regional power system analysis.
The platform is designed to help users assess the impact of cross-border electricity trade, identify transmission bottlenecks, evaluate renewable energy deployment scenarios and examine how national energy plans interact at the regional level.
Matt Gray, chief executive officer of TransitionZero, said ASEAN’s energy planning landscape is evolving beyond discussions on whether to build interconnectors toward more complex questions involving market design, financing and decision-making across jurisdictions. He said transparent and accessible modelling tools are needed to support those discussions and guide investment decisions.
The new capability is integrated into Scenario Builder, a cloud-based, no-code platform that allows users to develop long-term capacity expansion and power dispatch models without requiring advanced technical expertise. TransitionZero said the platform aims to reduce barriers to energy modelling by providing open-access tools and datasets.
Ajita Mishra, head of market development at TransitionZero, said the ASEAN Power Grid model allows planners and researchers to better understand interactions between electricity systems across Southeast Asia by combining generation, transmission, dispatch and trade flows within a single modelling environment.