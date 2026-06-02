TransitionZero expands ASEAN energy platform

According to TransitionZero, the new feature provides energy planners, policymakers and analysts in the Philippines, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Laos, Brunei and Cambodia with an open-access environment for regional power system analysis.

The platform is designed to help users assess the impact of cross-border electricity trade, identify transmission bottlenecks, evaluate renewable energy deployment scenarios and examine how national energy plans interact at the regional level.

Matt Gray, chief executive officer of TransitionZero, said ASEAN’s energy planning landscape is evolving beyond discussions on whether to build interconnectors toward more complex questions involving market design, financing and decision-making across jurisdictions. He said transparent and accessible modelling tools are needed to support those discussions and guide investment decisions.