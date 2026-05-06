ASEAN prioritizes energy, security, resilience

“The adverse effects of the Middle East crisis remind us that the world is interconnected, and no country can navigate external shocks alone,” Gepty said during a joint press briefing.

He said ASEAN is working to strengthen cooperation in fuel supply management, logistics, and trade while keeping markets open to avoid disruptions.

A key Philippine priority is the ASEAN Power Grid, which aims to enable cross-border electricity trade and improve regional energy resilience.

Gepty said the initiative, along with investments in renewable energy such as solar and offshore wind, will help cushion the impact of global energy shocks.

“There is a call to speed up the MoUs on the ASEAN power grid,” he said, adding that the ministers would also be looking to fast-track investments in electric vehicles and renewable energy projects.

He said investor interest in green energy is expected to grow as countries shift from volatile fossil fuel markets.

“Many will invest. Even before, there were already investments in renewable energy,” Gepty said.

He stressed that national efforts alone are not enough to address the global disruptions.