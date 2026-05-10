ASEAN shielding region from Middle East fallout

Leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) have agreed on a series of measures aimed at protecting the region from the growing impact of tensions in the Middle East, particularly threats to energy security, food supply chains and financial stability.
In a joint statement, the group said it would strengthen crisis coordination, regional consultations and institutional readiness to ensure a “coherent, timely and coordinated” response to cross-border disruptions.
The bloc also pushed for the immediate ratification and implementation of the ASEAN Petroleum Security Agreement to reduce vulnerability to fuel supply disruptions.
ASEAN leaders said member states should improve contingency planning, emergency response mechanisms and information sharing on energy supply conditions.
The regional grouping also committed to diversifying energy sources through renewable energy, biofuels and expanded intra-ASEAN energy trade.
“Strengthen regional energy security and resilience through enhanced regional cooperation and coordination, including supply diversification such as clean and renewable energy transition,” the statement read.
ASEAN leaders also expressed support for cross-border power trading projects, including the ASEAN Power Grid and the Trans-ASEAN Gas Pipeline.
External support
Among the projects cited were the Lao PDR-Thailand-Malaysia-Singapore Power Integration Project and the Brunei Darussalam-Indonesia-Malaysia-Philippines Power Integration Project.
The bloc said it would seek technical and financial support from external partners to strengthen regional energy resilience and infrastructure development.
On the economic front, ASEAN leaders agreed to improve policy coordination and financial cooperation to safeguard macroeconomic stability amid global uncertainty.
The group also called for enhanced liquidity management to support regional trade and investment, while encouraging financing mechanisms to attract private capital and improve financial inclusion for vulnerable sectors and micro, small and medium enterprises.
ASEAN likewise emphasized the need to strengthen food security and agricultural supply chains through improved monitoring of food production, fertilizer supply, prices and logistics disruptions.
The bloc said it may also explore the use of the ASEAN Plus Three Emergency Rice Reserve to help member states respond to food-related emergencies.
Leaders further underscored the importance of keeping markets and trade routes open, including maintaining freedom of navigation and uninterrupted transport of food, energy and other essential goods in accordance with international law, particularly the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea.