ASEAN shielding region from Middle East fallout

External support

Among the projects cited were the Lao PDR-Thailand-Malaysia-Singapore Power Integration Project and the Brunei Darussalam-Indonesia-Malaysia-Philippines Power Integration Project.

The bloc said it would seek technical and financial support from external partners to strengthen regional energy resilience and infrastructure development.

On the economic front, ASEAN leaders agreed to improve policy coordination and financial cooperation to safeguard macroeconomic stability amid global uncertainty.

The group also called for enhanced liquidity management to support regional trade and investment, while encouraging financing mechanisms to attract private capital and improve financial inclusion for vulnerable sectors and micro, small and medium enterprises.

ASEAN likewise emphasized the need to strengthen food security and agricultural supply chains through improved monitoring of food production, fertilizer supply, prices and logistics disruptions.

The bloc said it may also explore the use of the ASEAN Plus Three Emergency Rice Reserve to help member states respond to food-related emergencies.

Leaders further underscored the importance of keeping markets and trade routes open, including maintaining freedom of navigation and uninterrupted transport of food, energy and other essential goods in accordance with international law, particularly the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea.