Quezon City hosts film showing, solidarity event to support smoke-free vape free environment bill

“Everybody knows that smoking kills and is harmful to our health, and yet many continue to smoke."

"This is why we need strong policies and stricter regulations to protect public health, especially our children, from the dangers of smoking and vaping,” Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte said in her speech.

Meanwhile, Albay First District Representative Krisel Lagman revealed that the bill earned support from local government units, agreeing to protect the public from cigarette smoke and vape aerosol in all public spaces and workplaces.

“Several local government units have already demonstrated that strong smoke-free and vape-free policies can work.”

“That when there is political will, strict and full policy enforcement, and community participation, healthier and safer environments are achievable,” the principal author said, representing the other 14 co-authors.

The city government hosted the film showing and solidarity day which marked the beginning of a movement for the passage of the bill before the close of the 20th Congress.

