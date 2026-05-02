CDO council proposes ordinance to reinforce anti-smoking laws

The proposed measure will complement Executive Order No. 26 (2017) and Republic Act No. 9211 by prohibiting smoking in all enclosed public places, workplaces, and public conveyances, while allowing it only in designated outdoor smoking areas (DSAs).

Under existing laws, violators face fines ranging from Php500 to Php10,000 for repeat offenses, with stricter penalties imposed for selling tobacco products to minors.

The ordinance seeks to strengthen regulations on cigarettes, tobacco products, and other nicotine-based substances within the city. It also provides for the designation of specific smoking areas, subject to strict standards and guidelines.

Minors will be strictly prohibited from purchasing tobacco products, with corresponding penalties for violations. The measure likewise proposes a 100-meter ban on the sale of tobacco products near schools and other areas frequently occupied by minors.

Councilor Gaane emphasized the health risks associated not only with first-hand smoking but also with exposure to second-hand and third-hand smoke, which can lead to serious health complications.

The measure ultimately aims to establish a smoke-free city by enforcing stricter controls and curbing the spread of smoking, particularly among the youth.

Representatives from various offices were invited to the hearing, including the City Health Office, City Administrator’s Office, J.R. Borja General Hospital, City Legal Office, Liga ng mga Barangay, City Treasurer’s Office, Office of the Building Official, and the Business Permits and Licensing Division, along with other concerned agencies.