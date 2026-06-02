More Filipinos invest mid-year bonuses

More Filipinos are becoming increasingly deliberate about how they use their mid-year bonuses, with a growing number choosing investment products and other long-term financial goals over traditional spending and savings, according to Metrobank.
The trend reflects a broader shift in financial priorities as easier access to digital financial platforms and investment products encourages more Filipinos to explore ways to grow their money while managing risk.
Metrobank said many workers are now directing additional income toward self-investment, including travel, skills development and financial growth, rather than solely using bonuses for household expenses or family-related obligations.
Among the products attracting first-time investors are Unit Investment Trust Funds (UITFs), which offer professionally managed investment options that can be accessed without extensive market knowledge or large initial capital.
The bank noted that interest in beginner-friendly investment products signals a shift among Filipinos from simply saving money to actively seeking ways to grow their wealth.
However, barriers remain. Many Filipinos still view investing as complicated or requiring substantial capital, limiting broader participation in investment markets. To address these concerns, banks and financial institutions have introduced products with lower entry requirements and greater flexibility.
Metrobank highlighted its Metro Money Market Fund as an option for conservative investors, citing its short-term investment horizon, liquidity and low minimum investment requirement. The fund allows customers to begin investing with as little as P1,000 through Metrobank Online and does not impose a minimum holding period or early redemption charges.
The bank also encourages customers to adopt regular investing habits through automated investment arrangements that enable scheduled contributions to selected UITFs.
As more Filipinos explore investment opportunities, financial institutions are increasingly focusing on making investment products more accessible and easier to understand, reflecting the country’s growing interest in financial planning and wealth-building.