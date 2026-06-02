More Filipinos invest mid-year bonuses

Metrobank said many workers are now directing additional income toward self-investment, including travel, skills development and financial growth, rather than solely using bonuses for household expenses or family-related obligations.

Among the products attracting first-time investors are Unit Investment Trust Funds (UITFs), which offer professionally managed investment options that can be accessed without extensive market knowledge or large initial capital.

The bank noted that interest in beginner-friendly investment products signals a shift among Filipinos from simply saving money to actively seeking ways to grow their wealth.

However, barriers remain. Many Filipinos still view investing as complicated or requiring substantial capital, limiting broader participation in investment markets. To address these concerns, banks and financial institutions have introduced products with lower entry requirements and greater flexibility.