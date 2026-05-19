Metrobank raises online deposit return

Digital banking platforms for savings, investments management

The move comes as more consumers shift toward digital banking platforms for savings and investment management, while also searching for ways to protect purchasing power against inflation and higher household expenses.

Metrobank said the upgraded rates are available through the Metrobank App and Metrobank Online, allowing customers to open and manage time deposits without visiting physical branches.

The lender said the platform is designed to encourage long-term saving habits by helping customers separate funds intended for future use from daily spending accounts.

Backed by varying deposit amounts and flexible tenors, the product allows customers to choose savings arrangements based on their financial goals and liquidity needs.