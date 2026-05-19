Metrobank raises online deposit returns

The move comes as more consumers shift toward digital banking platforms for savings and investment management, while also searching for ways to protect purchasing power against inflation and higher household expenses.

Metrobank said the upgraded rates are available through the Metrobank App and Metrobank Online, allowing customers to open and manage time deposits without visiting physical branches.

The lender said the platform is designed to encourage long-term saving habits by helping customers separate funds intended for future use from daily spending accounts.

Backed by varying deposit amounts and flexible tenors, the product allows customers to choose savings arrangements based on their financial goals and liquidity needs.

The bank also highlighted the role of digital financial products in expanding access to structured savings tools, particularly among younger and tech-savvy consumers who increasingly prefer mobile-based banking services.

Metrobank, which was previously recognized by The Asian Banker as the country’s strongest bank, said the initiative forms part of its broader effort to strengthen financial resilience among Filipino households through secure and convenient banking products.

Customers without existing accounts may open an eSavings account to access the Online Time Deposit offering and qualify for the higher interest rates, the bank said.