Minority bloc: 'Alan Peter Cayetano should resign'

“[It was] a dereliction of duty, and a blatant disregard of the rules that govern this institution, because the Senate cannot be made to stop working simply because its presiding officer refuses to lead,” the statement said.

The minority bloc cited Rule XIV, Section 41 of the Senate Rules, which states that the Senate President may postpone a session only after consulting both the Majority Leader and the Minority Leader.

“That rule was violated,” the statement said.

The group said the alleged violation was “not a procedural lapse” but “a direct violation of the Rules of the Senate,” which it described as “a serious disrespect for the institution and the Filipino people.”

“Senate President Alan Peter Cayetano SHOULD RESIGN as he has shown that he cannot function as the leader of the Senate,” the minority bloc said.