'The Script' set to move to Manila again in 2027 concert

Irish rock band The Script is set to return to the Philippines for a one-night concert at the SM Mall of Asia Arena on 18 March, 2027, as part of their Man in the Arena Tour.

Tickets for the concert will officially go on sale on 29 May this year starting at 9:30 a.m. via SM Tickets outlets and its online platform.

The trio—best known for global hits such as The Man Who Can’t Be Moved, Breakeven, and Hall of Fame, last performed in the country in 2025 during the Philippine leg of their Satellites World Tour.