Works from the heart

Clark Development Corporation (CDC) Tourism Promotions Division manager Elenita Lorenzo opened the program, welcoming artists and guests to Clark Museum.

“Last year’s ‘Canvas for a Cause’ proved to be meaningful not only as a showcase of artistic talent, but also as a platform for advocacy and community engagement. Today, ‘Heartworks’ continues that inspiring tradition by celebrating creativity, passion, and the power of art to connect people,” Lorenzo said.

Joining the launch were Department of Tourism Region III regional director Richard Daenos, Eduard Rosini and Inah Cano, school heads of SSCL; and Dodjie Aguinaldo, Sibul ning Kalalangan adviser.

CDC said it supports initiatives that promote arts, culture and heritage through meaningful partnerships and artistic expression. The exhibit runs until 7 June.