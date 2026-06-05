PCU-D caps season with Esports crown

Comprising the Rommel Navarro-mentored team were team captain Jake Soriano, Sean Rae Iturrios, Charlie Zamora, Kyle Mckenzie Hicana, Prince Xyllan Crispo, Nash Mclean Bonus, Louise Gabrielle dela Cruz and Winford Cadag.

PCU-D beat Manila Central University, 2-1, in the semis.

In what could be its most successful season so far, PCU-D also topped the badminton and table tennis events.

However, it was host Centro Escolar University which stood out of the season after lording over the centerpiece basketball event at the expense of Olivarez College. The Scorpions also took the first 3x3 basketball title.

Other winners were UB and Immaculate Concepcion College, which bagged the men’s and women’s volleyball titles, while Lyceum of the Philippines-Batangas dazzled in street dancing.