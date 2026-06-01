Philippines, Vietnam elevate ties to comprehensive strategic partnership

The ceremonial reception and bilateral meeting focused on building upon the gains of the current program of political-security cooperation, maritime safety, security collaboration, and marine environmental protection, among others, for a vigorous, resilient, and mutually beneficial partnership between the two countries.

Alongside this, the two leaders also reaffirmed the importance of strengthening regional economic integration and cooperation under the framework of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), including efforts to support an inclusive, strong, and sustainable economic community.

Furthermore, Lam thanked President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Filipinos for the warm welcome, highlighting that Vietnam remains committed to further strengthening its partnerships with the Philippines.

Marcos accepted Lam’s invitation to visit Vietnam.