Vietnam leader’s visit seen to deepen Philippine ties — PCO

The Presidential Communications Office on Wednesday said the upcoming state visit of Tô Lâm is expected to further strengthen relations between the Philippines and Vietnam through expanded cooperation across several key sectors.
The visit, scheduled from 31 May to 1 June 2026, will focus on enhancing collaboration in trade and investment, food security, defense and maritime cooperation, education, tourism, and people-to-people exchanges.
The trip also coincides with the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries and marks the first visit by Vietnam’s top leader to the Philippines in five decades of bilateral ties.
The PCO noted that Vietnam remains the Philippines’ sole strategic partner in Southeast Asia, anchored on longstanding engagements among government officials, the private sector, and grassroots communities.
Vietnam is also home to more than 7,000 Filipinos, according to the government.
Meanwhile, the Philippine government said the Philippine Consulate General in Ho Chi Minh is expected to open by mid-2026 as part of efforts to strengthen diplomatic and consular presence in the country.