FL gives Japan a warm ‘Arigato!’

“Thank you for welcoming us so generously and for reminding us how close the friendship between the Philippines and Japan truly is. Until next time, Japan. Arigato gozaimasu,” she said.

The First Lady also extolled the Okura Hotel, a top-end Tokyo hotel, for accommodating the Philippine delegation.

“It takes many hardworking hands to make a State Visit successful. Thank you to the personnel of the Philippine Embassy and the staff of the Okura Hotel for your dedication and hospitality throughout our stay in Tokyo. Maraming salamat (Thank you) for taking such good care of us,” she said.

Mrs. Marcos also expressed her utmost gratitude for the gracious welcome and warm hospitality extended by the Emperor and Empress.

“A farewell made even more meaningful by the graciousness of Their Majesties, Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako. As our State Visit comes to a close, I leave Japan with deep gratitude for the warmth, kindness, and friendship they have extended to us and to the Filipino people. We truly enjoyed our stay in your beautiful country,” she wrote.