PBBM, FL get warm OFW welcome in Japan

TOKYO, Japan — President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. and First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos felt the love of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) as they were cheered by more than 300 OFWs during their meeting with the Filipino community here.

The festive celebration, the first event attended by the President, became even more lively when the First Couple entered the ballroom of the Imperial Palace Hotel.

“First order of business: meeting the Filipino community! Our first day in Japan would not be complete without spending time with our kababayan, who have built lives and dreams so far from home. We were welcomed with warm smiles, tears, hugs, and cheers,” said Mrs. Marcos in a Facebook post.

“Iba talaga ang puso ng Pinoy! (The Pinoys’ heart is different),” the First Lady added.