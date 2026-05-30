QC road closure set over housing project

A portion of Cambridge Street in Barangay E. Rodriguez, Quezon City, will be closed beginning 1 June to make way for the construction of the QCitizen Homes-Cambridge housing project.
According to the Quezon City government, the closure will cover the section of Cambridge Street from K-9th Street in West Kamias to Ermin Garcia Street.
The road will be closed from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., Monday through Saturday, and for the entire day on Sundays and declared holidays.
The closure is expected to remain in effect until the project’s completion in December 2027.
Authorities said the existing one-way traffic scheme in the area will remain in place.
Motorists and residents are advised to allow extra travel time and use alternate routes to avoid delays.