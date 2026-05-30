BingoPlus VIP Club crowns first BMW winner

The highlight of the night came with the awarding of a brand-new BMW to the first winner of the BingoPlus VIP Club BMW Giveaway Series, an exclusive promotion reserved for VIP members under the ongoing campaign running from May to September 2026.

Life-changing surprise

For the winner, the moment marked a life-changing surprise that he described as both unexpected and surreal.

“This still feels surreal to me,” the winner shared during the event. “I never expected something this big to happen. Being part of the VIP Club has truly been an unforgettable experience.”

Monthly BMW giveaway

The monthly giveaway initiative will award a BMW to one VIP Club member each month, reinforcing the platform’s strategy of linking loyalty with high-value rewards and exclusive experiences.

Beyond prize incentives, BingoPlus VIP Club has positioned itself as a premium engagement platform offering curated events, travel experiences and personalized privileges designed for its most active members.