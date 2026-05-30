BingoPlus VIP Club crowns first BMW winner

Luxury, exclusivity, and high-stakes excitement converged at BingoPlus Night 2026 as BingoPlus VIP Club unveiled its first BMW winner during a red carpet gala celebrating its growing community of premium members in Manila.

The event, themed “Step into the Next PLUS,” gathered VIP members, executives, and guests for an evening centered on entertainment, recognition, and milestone rewards, underscoring the brand’s push to position its VIP program as an experience-driven lifestyle community.

The highlight of the night came with the awarding of a brand-new BMW to the first winner of the BingoPlus VIP Club BMW Giveaway Series, an exclusive promotion reserved for VIP members under the ongoing campaign running from May to September 2026.