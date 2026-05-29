Miss Universe France enters new era under direct global leadership

The transition reflects the organization’s broader vision of strengthening key national competitions while ensuring greater consistency across its worldwide platforms. It also underscores a commitment to discovering and developing women who can make an impact both within their communities and on the global stage.

As preparations begin for the 2026 season, pageant followers are eagerly anticipating how this new structure will shape the future of Miss Universe France and its next representative to the international competition.

With a renewed direction and expanded global support, the French franchise is poised to begin an exciting new chapter in its Miss Universe journey.