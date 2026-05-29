Man kills cousin-lover in jealous rage, police say

Investigators traced the victim's last known movements through witness accounts and CCTV footage, leading to the arrest of alias Manuel, a delivery rider from Barangay Kita-kita. Prior to the incident, the victim had been drinking with the suspect, her 19-year-old boyfriend identified as alias Dexter, and another cousin, alias Clarisse, 18.

Police said CCTV footage showed the victim and the suspect leaving together on a motorcycle to buy food during the drinking session. However, the suspect later returned alone.

During questioning, the suspect allegedly admitted to the killing and told investigators that jealousy drove him to commit the crime. He also claimed that he and the victim had previously been involved in a romantic relationship despite being first cousins.

The suspect is now facing a murder complaint before the city prosecutor's office.