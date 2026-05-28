Motorcyclist injured in collision with bus in Pagudpud

The other vehicle involved was a Kinglong bus of Gabriel Trans driven by Roman Sacramed Valdez Jr., 58, married, holder of a valid driver’s license, and a resident of Barangay Callungan, Sanchez Mira, Cagayan.

Investigation disclosed that at around 8:10 p.m., the motorcycle was traveling northbound while the bus was moving in the opposite direction along the highway when the bus allegedly partially encroached into the lane of the motorcycle, resulting in a collision.

The motorcyclist sustained injuries to various parts of his body and was initially brought by responders to Bangui District Hospital for treatment. He was later transferred to Mariano Marcos Memorial Hospital and Medical Center in Batac City for further medical care.

The bus driver was unharmed in the incident.

Both vehicles sustained damages of undetermined value and were brought to the Pagudpud Police Station for proper disposition.