SEIZING THE MOMENT: Korean ace breaks away, secures Stage 6 victory

But when opportunity presented itself during the lone climb in the 223.7-kilometer race course that started in front of the Tuguegarao City Hall in Cagayan, the Seoul Cycling Team rider seized the moment to rule Stage 6, which ended LCW UAE Cycling Team sprinter Ivan Anisimov’s two-day domination.

Min clocked in five hours, 13 minutes and 12 seconds to leave behind a 16-rider peloton that crossed the line en masse by a minute and 17 seconds after him.

“Actually, it was not my plan (to win this stage) because I’m aiming for tomorrow’s (individual) time trial stage. But I got the chance and I took it,” said Min, who was originally planning to compete for the top podium in the 22.9-km individual time trial Stage 7 on Tuesday that will start and end in front of the town’s municipal hall.

The 29-year-old Seoul native broke away from the lead pack in the final 30 kilometers during the climb in the lone King of the Mountain stage heading into the Ilocos Norte welcome arch.

“I saw many riders struggling on the mountain so I thought maybe I could go solo. So, I tried and took it,” Min added.

Min took the initiative after the neutral finish and was in solo lead in the flat first 10 kilometers but was dragged into a nine-man lead pack which included Mervin Corpuz of 7-Eleven Cliqq Roadbike Philippines.

Min stayed with the lead group that opened over a nine-minute lead as they approached a Category 4 climb past the Sta. Praxedes Town Hall.

From there, Min slowly built his distance and was already almost a minute ahead as he passed the picturesque Kalbario-Patapat National Park, where the view of the shoreline and glistening blue sea meets the mountainside row of massive electricity-producing windmills.

Corpuz slipped to 31st place, one minute and 26 seconds behind with 14 others, including Stage 3 winner Dave Montemayor of Go for Gold.

Anisimov, who ruled Stage 4 and 5, of LCW UAE Cycling Team and Ronald Oranza of Standard Insurance crossed second and third, respectively, with the same time as the other 14 riders, which also included yellow jersey holder Nikita Shulchenko.

Despite a 16th place finish in the stage, LCW UAE’s Shulchenko retained his hold of the individual general classification lead.

The Russian rider recorded a total time of 19:01:14 near the halfway point of the 14-stage bikefest.

He stayed 49 seconds clear of teammate Yousef Ibrahiem Alrefai and two minutes and 13 seconds ahead of third-running local rider Montemayor.

“I just guarded against my rivals for the general (individual) classification,” Shulchenko said.

“It was my first long-distance race. It was really hot but we prepared for this, drank lots of water and ice,” he added.

In the team general classification, Go for Gold maintained a good lead with an aggregate time of 77:13:18.

Standard Insurance behind Oranza’s heroics moved up to second place to overtake 7-Eleven Cliqq Roadbike Philippines with just a minute and one second behind Go for Gold.

7-Eleven slipped two minutes and 48 seconds back.