Min: I love Filipinos

“I love Filipinos and I’m sorry that when we took a stage win in Stage 2, I made a mistake by referring to Filipinos as Filipinese,” he said on Monday after winning Stage 6 in the MPTC Tour of Luzon 2026 here.

“I’m so sorry to everyone. And I love the Filipinos.”

The slip happened following the Korean squad’s conquest of the team time trial Stage 2 course from Clark, Pampanga to New Clark City Athletes Stadium in Capas, Tarlac.

Min admitted that some have reacted negatively, especially on social media.

“I had an interview and instead of saying Filipinos, I said Filipinese. I’m sorry about that and for the Filipinos. I’m just thankful (for the support and hospitality) of the Filipinos,” he said.

“It’s a mistake, confusing the word Filipinese. I’m sorry about that,” the 29-year-old rider, who hailed from Seoul.

Min won the bikefest longest race distance — a 223.7-kilometer course from Tuguegarao City in Cagayan to Pagudpud Municipal Hall — alone after three consecutive days of bunch finishes.

He crossed the finish line in five hours, 13 minutes and 12 seconds — a minute and 17 seconds clear of a 16-rider peloton that crossed the line en masse after him.