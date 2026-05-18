Two separate road accidents in Ilocos Norte leave one dead, another injured

Police identified the injured rider as Gerald Calipdan Paranada, 38, a construction worker and resident of Barangay Balaoi, Pagudpud. He was driving a red Rusi 110cc motorcycle without a plate number and reportedly did not possess a driver’s license.

Investigation showed that Paranada was traveling northbound when he allegedly lost control of the motorcycle while negotiating a sharp curve, causing the vehicle to overshoot and crash into a pile of sand and gravel on the roadside.

Responding personnel immediately administered first aid before bringing the victim to Bangui District Hospital. Due to the severity of his injuries, he was later transferred to the Provincial Hospital in Laoag City for further medical treatment.

Authorities said the rider was not wearing a protective helmet or safety gear during the incident. Damage to the motorcycle has yet to be determined.

Meanwhile, another vehicular traffic incident in Barangay Apatut-Lubong, Pinili at around 10:30 p.m. claimed the life of a motorcycle rider after colliding with an LPG tanker truck along the national road.

Police identified the fatality as Dexter Bisnar Habon, 43, married, and a resident of Barangay Santa Lucia, Ilocos Sur. He was reportedly driving a Honda Click motorcycle without a driver’s license.

The other vehicle involved was a Bullet Tanker carrying LPG driven by Eduardo Buensalid Bonayon, 42, a truck driver from Ligao City, Albay, who is currently residing in Laoag City and possesses a valid driver’s license.

Investigation disclosed that the motorcycle was traveling northbound while the tanker truck was traversing southbound. Upon reaching a sharp curve, the motorcycle rider allegedly lost control of the handlebars, swerved into the opposite lane, and collided with the incoming truck.

Habon sustained multiple injuries and was rushed by personnel of the Currimao Rural Health Unit to the Mariano Marcos Memorial Hospital and Medical Center in Batac City, where he was declared dead on arrival by the attending physician.

The tanker driver was unharmed and was later brought to the Pinili Municipal Police Station for documentation and safekeeping. Both vehicles sustained damage, the cost of which has yet to be determined by authorities.