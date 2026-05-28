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PAGE THREE

DepEd mobilizes 16 agencies ahead of school opening

EDUCATION Secretary Sonny Angara
EDUCATION Secretary Sonny Angara
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The Department of Education (DepEd) is mobilizing a 16-agency coalition for its annual school opening assistance program, as more than 27 million learners prepare to return to classrooms on 8 June.

EDUCATION Secretary Sonny Angara
DepEd mobilizes nationwide Oplan Balik Eskwela ahead of school opening

Education Secretary Sonny Angara said the 10-day mobilization, known as Oplan Balik Eskwela, will run from 1 to 11 June, and described this year’s operation as a critical stress test of government readiness following successive school years marked by overcrowded classrooms, infrastructure strain, and logistical bottlenecks.

EDUCATION Secretary Sonny Angara
Nationwide school earthquake readiness program launched vs. ‘Big One’ threat
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