Nationwide school earthquake readiness program launched vs. ‘Big One’ threat

The program is anchored on projections from the Metro Manila Earthquake Impact Reduction Study (MMEIRS) Model 08, which estimates that a magnitude 7.2 earthquake along the West Valley Fault could result in as many as 34,000 deaths and widespread infrastructure damage.

Under the M7X framework, schools must comply with a set of requirements to earn certification, including structural integrity audits, fire safety inspections, installation of early warning systems, and the formation of DepEd Agile Response Teams (DART).

The Department of Education said the standards are especially critical for schools in high-risk, densely populated areas located near active fault lines, where structural failure could pose severe risks to students and personnel.

Beyond infrastructure safety, the program also requires training in basic life support and first aid for teachers and school staff, aimed at improving on-site emergency response capabilities.

Authorities said the initiative also integrates family preparedness into school-based safety planning, with the goal of building a broader culture of resilience within the basic education system and ensuring continuity of learning even after major seismic events.