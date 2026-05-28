A taste of luxury with Macallan

This night was all about luxury for the palate. I was invited by the lovely Ivy Ong to the exclusive pairing dinner with Macallan, which she meticulously hosted. She held it at one of our favorites, the Mezzanine in Bonifacio Global City!
The intimate gathering put Macallan on the spotlight, celebrating the exceptional craftsmanship and rich flavors of their single malt whisky. We enjoyed them together with a delectable set menu. And just when we thought it couldn’t get any better, the 30-year-old Macallan was served free-flowing. We must have enjoyed over P400,000 worth of Macallan! A real taste of luxury, indeed.
It was an absolute treat down to the last pour and last round of conversations. Thanks for an unforgettable experience, Ivy Ong and Joel Rama del Prado. Cheers!