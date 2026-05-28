SUBSCRIBE NOW SUPPORT US
SOCIAL SET

A taste of luxury with Macallan

AGILE ZAMORA
Published on

This night was all about luxury for the palate. I was invited by the lovely Ivy Ong to the exclusive pairing dinner with Macallan, which she meticulously hosted. She held it at one of our favorites, the Mezzanine in Bonifacio Global City!

AGILE ZAMORA
An evening of wine, charm and a splash of Italian magic
THE columnist and Ivy Ong of Macallan.
THE columnist and Ivy Ong of Macallan.Photographs by Agile Zamora for DAILY TRIBUNE

The intimate gathering put Macallan on the spotlight, celebrating the exceptional craftsmanship and rich flavors of their single malt whisky. We enjoyed them together with a delectable set menu. And just when we thought it couldn’t get any better, the 30-year-old Macallan was served free-flowing. We must have enjoyed over P400,000 worth of Macallan! A real taste of luxury, indeed.

AGILE ZAMORA
When French technique meets Japanese precision over dinner in Makati
ARMAN Guiterrez, Georgette Wilson and Atty. Arnel Mateo
ARMAN Guiterrez, Georgette Wilson and Atty. Arnel Mateo

It was an absolute treat down to the last pour and last round of conversations. Thanks for an unforgettable experience, Ivy Ong and Joel Rama del Prado. Cheers!

BRENDA Ngo, Carla and Joel del Prado.
BRENDA Ngo, Carla and Joel del Prado.
EVAN Ong
EVAN Ong
MIKE Chan, Nick Ombao and Bethany Tinga.
MIKE Chan, Nick Ombao and Bethany Tinga.
OWEE Cruz and Ruby Chua.
OWEE Cruz and Ruby Chua.
PATCH Singson and Yeye Nicolas.
PATCH Singson and Yeye Nicolas.
RICHIE Ley and Francois Prkic.
RICHIE Ley and Francois Prkic.
RICKY and Beng Dee.
RICKY and Beng Dee.
SARAH Quetevis and Mel Loh
SARAH Quetevis and Mel Loh
Macallan 30-Year-Old
Luxury Whisky Pairing
logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph