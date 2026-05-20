When French technique meets Japanese precision over dinner in Makati

Carmignani’s style has always carried warmth beneath precision, while Da Costa approaches French cuisine with the almost surgical calm often shaped by years in Japan’s dining culture.

A poached egg presents itself dressed in truffle and yellow wine sauce, luxurious without trying too hard about it. White asparagus served with hollandaise and caviar, tasting expensive in the most elegant way possible. Seafood is treated with near-religious respect, while roasted Japanese beef comes sharpened with yuzu-kosho and just deep enough to feel vaguely existential.

What makes the collaboration interesting is that the menu never collapses into gimmickry or the usual “East meets West” clichés hotels tend to overpolish for these occasions. Instead, it feels thoughtful, measured, occasionally indulgent, and refreshingly uninterested in being performative.

At PHP 8,200 a head, it is undeniably a special-occasion dinner. But for two nights, The Peninsula’s Old Manila offers something rarer than luxury with two chefs cooking like adults, resisting the urge to oversell the experience, and trusting the food to speak at its own volume.