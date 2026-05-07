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An evening of wine, charm and a splash of Italian magic

It was clear from the start that the night would be nothing short of impeccable.
AGILE ZAMORA
Published on

As stated in the invitation for The Arrival of the Knights of Alba, guests were promised “an evening of fellowship and fine wines.” Need they say more? It was clear from the start that the night would be nothing short of impeccable.

The prestigious food and wine association was welcomed with an exclusive dinner at the beloved Mezzanine. Around 50 fabulous guests filled the room, with some flying all the way from Alba just for the occasion. Casual? Far from it. The evening was graced by Maestro Ugo Venturino of Alba, Maestro Roland Muksch, as well as the Ambassador of Italy, His Excellency Davide Giglio, together with his wife, Anna Lisa Ghini.

AGILE ZAMORA
Finestra pairs Tuscan wines with Italian fine dining
YOUR columnist, Ambassador of Italy Davide Giglio, Carla and Joel del Prado.
YOUR columnist, Ambassador of Italy Davide Giglio, Carla and Joel del Prado.Photographs by Agile Zamora for DAILY TRIBUNE

The wining and dining proved just as divine, led by Mezzanine’s chef and the restaurant’s expert team. Every course in the set-menu dinner was paired with exceptional wines from Piemonte. Each glass felt like a journey through the stunning Italian region, thanks to the impeccable curation of Cork Wine Bar and Shop.

UGO Venturino and Roland Muskch.
UGO Venturino and Roland Muskch.

Another toast was raised for an exciting announcement: The Philippine Chapter will formally open on 18 November, led by the esteemed Joel Rama Del Prado. Bravo — they could not have chosen a better leader.

The wine continued to swirl and conversations flowed effortlessly, until the final pour at midnight. Special thanks went to the power couple, Joel and Carla del Prado, for transporting everyone to the magic of Italy for one unforgettable evening. Cheers!

AGILE ZAMORA
Dinner for champions
BECKY Garcia and Benedict Chan.
BECKY Garcia and Benedict Chan.
DEXTER Ong, Alfred Chong and Kester Haw.
DEXTER Ong, Alfred Chong and Kester Haw.
FRANCIS Libiran, Arsie Baltazar, Atty. Karen Jimeno and Dette Aquino.
FRANCIS Libiran, Arsie Baltazar, Atty. Karen Jimeno and Dette Aquino.
FRANCOIS Prikic, Roberto “Bobby” Alvarez and Jamian Lai
FRANCOIS Prikic, Roberto “Bobby” Alvarez and Jamian Lai
IRENE Nubla n Tessa Prieto
IRENE Nubla n Tessa Prieto
MAYNARD Ngu and Ferdi Salvador.
MAYNARD Ngu and Ferdi Salvador.
RICHIE Ley and Arnel Apatawaran
RICHIE Ley and Arnel Apatawaran
RIKKI and Beng Dee.
RIKKI and Beng Dee.
RJ and Vanessa Ledesma and Joel Rustia.
RJ and Vanessa Ledesma and Joel Rustia.
Knights of Alba Philippines
Piemonte Wine Experience
Italian Fine Dining Event
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