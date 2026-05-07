An evening of wine, charm and a splash of Italian magic

As stated in the invitation for The Arrival of the Knights of Alba, guests were promised “an evening of fellowship and fine wines.” Need they say more? It was clear from the start that the night would be nothing short of impeccable.

The prestigious food and wine association was welcomed with an exclusive dinner at the beloved Mezzanine. Around 50 fabulous guests filled the room, with some flying all the way from Alba just for the occasion. Casual? Far from it. The evening was graced by Maestro Ugo Venturino of Alba, Maestro Roland Muksch, as well as the Ambassador of Italy, His Excellency Davide Giglio, together with his wife, Anna Lisa Ghini.