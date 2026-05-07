An evening of wine, charm and a splash of Italian magic

As stated in the invitation for The Arrival of the Knights of Alba, guests were promised “an evening of fellowship and fine wines.” Need they say more? It was clear from the start that the night would be nothing short of impeccable.
The prestigious food and wine association was welcomed with an exclusive dinner at the beloved Mezzanine. Around 50 fabulous guests filled the room, with some flying all the way from Alba just for the occasion. Casual? Far from it. The evening was graced by Maestro Ugo Venturino of Alba, Maestro Roland Muksch, as well as the Ambassador of Italy, His Excellency Davide Giglio, together with his wife, Anna Lisa Ghini.
The wining and dining proved just as divine, led by Mezzanine’s chef and the restaurant’s expert team. Every course in the set-menu dinner was paired with exceptional wines from Piemonte. Each glass felt like a journey through the stunning Italian region, thanks to the impeccable curation of Cork Wine Bar and Shop.
Another toast was raised for an exciting announcement: The Philippine Chapter will formally open on 18 November, led by the esteemed Joel Rama Del Prado. Bravo — they could not have chosen a better leader.
The wine continued to swirl and conversations flowed effortlessly, until the final pour at midnight. Special thanks went to the power couple, Joel and Carla del Prado, for transporting everyone to the magic of Italy for one unforgettable evening. Cheers!