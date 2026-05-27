SMC voluntarily halts tree cutting for SALEX project — DENR

The agency chief revealed that both parties agreed to a recommendation to temporarily suspend tree cutting to allow further study and improvements, including possible enhancements to the earth balling process.

Cuna, however, stressed that the DENR is disheartened by the tree cutting for the project but pointed out that the activity is guided by studies and proper coordination with the project proponent and concerned local government units.

“We are also honestly saddened by the cutting of trees. We do not want this.”

“But it is necessary. What we want to convey to the public is that we have studied it well. We are doing things, coordinating with the proponent and with the local government unit of [Manila] on how we can address what happened,” the Environment Secretary said.

The DENR official added that the permit for the SALEX project in conducting clearing activities underwent studies, with the agency assessing the project design.

“Based on studies, the project design [suggests] avoidance [to trees] cannot be totally possible,” Cuna emphasized, noting that the SALEX project design skipped the first mitigation hierarchy in avoidance.