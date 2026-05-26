House approves bill declaring election day a regular holiday

According to Sandro Marcos, the bill seeks to encourage and empower Filipinos to exercise their right to suffrage without worrying about work obligations.

“The proposed law would free them from work-related concerns and allow them to focus on exercising their right to vote wisely,” Marcos said.

The measure seeks to amend Executive Order No. 292, or the Administrative Code of 1987, which classifies holidays for both public and private sectors into regular and special non-working holidays.

During the 2025 elections, the 12 May polling day was declared a special non-working holiday only through a proclamation issued by Ferdinand Marcos Jr..