Marcos declares special non-working days in 4 localities

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has issued proclamations declaring special non-working days in several parts of the country, allowing residents to take part in local celebrations and commemorations.

Under Proclamation No. 1207, 20 April (Monday) is a special non-working day in the City of Tarlac to mark its 28th Charter Anniversary. The celebration was moved from 19 April, which falls on a Sunday, to give residents a full opportunity to participate in the festivities.