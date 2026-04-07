Marcos declares special non-working days in 4 localities

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has issued proclamations declaring special non-working days in several parts of the country, allowing residents to take part in local celebrations and commemorations.
Under Proclamation No. 1207, 20 April (Monday) is a special non-working day in the City of Tarlac to mark its 28th Charter Anniversary. The celebration was moved from 19 April, which falls on a Sunday, to give residents a full opportunity to participate in the festivities.
Proclamation No. 1208 also declares April 20 a special non-working day in the Municipality of Alfonso Castañeda, Nueva Vizcaya, for its founding anniversary.
Meanwhile, Proclamation No. 1209 sets April 23 (Thursday) as a special non-working day in the Municipality of Plaridel, Bulacan, commemorating the historic “Battle of Quingua,” where Filipino forces led by General Gregorio del Pilar achieved a key victory during the Philippine-American War.
Lastly, Proclamation No. 1211 declares 25 April (Saturday) a special non-working day in Nueva Ecija for its founding anniversary.
All proclamations were signed on 30 March 2026, by authority of President Marcos.